Bancroft Park makes top 10 in America’s Best Restroom contest

COLORADO SPRINGS– A restroom in Colorado Springs is up for ‘America’s Best Restroom’ in a contest from the Cintas Corporation – and needs your vote!

The 19th annual contest celebrates innovative and hygienic public restrooms across the country. Now through Oct. 19th the public is invited to vote for their favorite finalist at www.bestrestroom.com/us/.

The high-tech restroom at Bancroft Park in Colorado Springs is complete with a short greeting when you walk in, and music. It also features automatic soap, water, and toilet paper dispensers; about six to 10 squares at a time.

The 2020 America’s Best Restroom Finalists include:

AirTrain JFK’S Jamaica Station – New York, NY

The new, spacious restrooms at AirTrain JFK’s Jamaica Station are equipped with modern designs and are nearly three times as large as the previous restrooms, with wider stalls to account for travelers’ luggage. Both men’s and women’s rooms are equipped with changing tables for families traveling with small children. In addition, the Port Authority has added a spacious family-friendly restroom to provide more options for those traveling with family members of all ages.

Bancroft Park – Colorado Springs, Colorado

What citizens always want in parks is a restroom that’s clean, which is why the Bancroft Park self-cleaning restrooms is the perfect solution. The facility holds three restrooms, including an ADA-compliant option, and each comes with green, red and yellow lights to show availability. Soap, water, toilet paper and a dryer are all activated with the wave of a hand. The restrooms are set up to self-clean after every 30 uses, and a park maintenance supervisor is alerted via an app when toilet paper or other supplies are running low.

DFW Airport – DFW Airport, Texas

The DFW Airport integrated smart restroom technology into all of its gate-side restrooms to include aesthetically pleasing fixtures, touch free dispensing, consumable tracking, and other smart restroom features, allowing staff to operate on demand, rather than a time-scheduled approach for making sure the restrooms are cleaned and well stocked. Digital signage outside each restroom tells guests how many stalls are open, when cleaning is in progress, and indicator lights inside let them know which stalls are available. These features will help with social distancing efforts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as data for the cleaning staff to efficiently manage increased cleaning protocols.

Gaslight Bar & Grill – Cincinnati, Ohio

The restrooms in Gaslight Bar & Grill are a mix of classic and new, like the restaurant and the former library in Clifton, OH. Classic Bianco Onion marble tile on the walls compliment the white/grey flower mosaic tile floor in the women’s restroom and the large scale dark gray stone floor tile in the men’s restroom. Copper flecked stone like sink counters, beveled glass mirrors, as well as gold wallpaper and wall sconce lights add sparkle. Contrasts of black iron details and custom wood partitions and doors provide classic world touches. Touchless faucets and trash cans are sleek and hygienic combining the best of modern and classic. The mix of materials, textures and details reflect the attention given by the owners and chef to the Gaslight Bar & Grill.

Greeley Square Park – New York, New York

Situated in Greeley Square Park and named for the American newspaper editor and publisher and politician Horace Greeley, the park’s restroom takes stand-alone outdoor facilities to new heights. Built and maintained by the 34th Street Partnership, a non-profit business improvement district, the Greeley restroom hosts hundreds of visitors daily, including local workers, tourists, and shoppers. The restroom was renovated in January 2019 and its amenities include historic photographs, classical music, rotating seat covers, full-time attendant, Italian tile, fresh flowers, and an HVAC system for seasonal climate control.

Kimpton Muse Hotel – New York, New York

The restrooms at the Kimpton Muse Hotel allow guests and diners at the adjacent Muse Bar to pick a stall according to their personality or mood. There are six “sin-inspired” unisex stalls, each with a different theme and jaw-dropping design scheme: Glam, Vain, Rebel, Passion, Macho, and Envy. Upon entering the white restroom area – meant to represent purgatory – each stall opens directly into a common lounge area designed accordingly to its name.

Portland Japanese Garden – Portland, Oregon

Portland Japanese Garden’s restroom strikes the perfect balance between practical and beautiful. Located in the Jordan Schnitzer Japanese Arts Learning Center, all materials in the restroom – from the texture of the tiles to the design of the fixtures – were chosen for their standalone beauty, as well as functional works of art. These understated shaped and forms are aligned with the Japanese aesthetic of minimalism and with the qualities of a Japanese garden, which helps the mind and body feel serene and tranquil, even in the most vulnerable state of being.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts – Scottsdale, Arizona

The Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is accustomed to standing ovations for the world-class artists who grace its stage each season, but a 2005 renovation of its restrooms has likewise earned rave reviews. Designed by award-winning Scottsdale architect John Douglas, the Center’s upgraded restrooms are sleek and modern with terrazzo flooring, glass-tiled walls and a generous number of spacious, stainless-steel stalls that offer maximum privacy. Both men’s and women’s restrooms are fully accessible and feature changing stations. An ingenious lighting system can be custom programmed for certain demographics or holidays such as LGBTQ events. Mindful of the Center’s arid setting, the facility includes environmentally friendly, low-flow faucets and toilets to conserve water.

Swift’s Attic – Austin, Texas

Built to be comfortable yet exciting, the Swift’s Attic restrooms are designed to accent the space’s natural historic beauty and character while bringing modern elements and conveniences to its guests. The Gothic-style restrooms feature floral-patterned sinks, antique light fixtures and gold and black striped wallpaper.

The Guild Hotel – San Diego, California

The building originally opened in 1924 and served as the Army/Navy YMCA but was reborn in 2019 as The Guild Hotel. The restrooms located conveniently off the lobby space provide guests a clean and welcoming experience. The beautiful marble sink in both the men’s and women’s restroom have a stunning visual appeal. This coupled with the tastefully decorated lighting and mirror will welcome any smile.

The 10 finalists were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements.

The winner will be honored with a place in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame and receive a Cintas UltraClean® restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning from Cintas.

Vote for your favorite restroom at www.bestrestroom.com/us/.