Ballots have been mailed, new drop off locations

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — There have been approximately 409,000 ballots mailed to active, registered county voters for the 2019 Coordinated Election. The ballots should be arriving in voters’ mailboxes this week.

The ballot contains state, special district, municipality and various other races and ballot questions.

“I encourage people to take their civic responsibility seriously and take this opportunity to vote and make their voice heard,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “It is my hope that citizens use this time to make an informed decision and vote early.”

If you haven’t registered to vote you can by October 28 and will be sent a ballot in the mail. After October 28, you’ll have to register and vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center. You can register online to vote here.

Ballots must be returned to the Clerk’s Office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 5, to be counted. Postmarked ballots received after the deadline cannot be counted. For those voters returning their ballot in the mail, $0.55 standard postage is needed.

There are 10 new drop off locations, bringing the total to 26 ballot drop off boxes located throughout the county. All ballot drop boxes are open 24/7 and are under video surveillance.

Voters wishing to vote early can visit the Elections Department at Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, starting immediately.

For more information head to The Clerk’s Office website.