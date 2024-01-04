(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A badly decomposed body was discovered on the west side of Pueblo on New Year’s Eve, and authorities are still working to identify the remains, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

PPD said it received a report just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2023, from a man who said he was walking through a field west of West 15th Street near Oak Avenue when he found a dead body in the field.

PPD said when officers arrived, they found a “badly decomposed” body of a man. The Pueblo County Coroner and Crime Scene Investigators responded to process the scene. As of Jan. 4, the remains have not been identified.