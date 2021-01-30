Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar sizzles with mouth watering menu items

COLORADO SPRINGS– If you’re looking for a mouth watering burger with a little kick, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar has a Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids for you to try.

Brandon Nelson, a Bartender at Bad Daddy’s Briargate Colorado Springs, displays menu items such as their Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and Green Chile Cheese Tots.

The Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids features Monterey Jack cheese, three pieces of jalapeño bacon, three pieces of applewood smoked bacon, housemade bacon mayo, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.

Bad Daddy’s philosophy has always been to prepare simple foods with culinary passion that satisfies every foodies’ cravings which are for sure increasing during this quarantine.

The Colorado Springs location is open for takeout and delivery. For more information or to order online here.