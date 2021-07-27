Backpack Bash distribution Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The first of two distribution days for the annual Backpack Bash will take place this Saturday, July 31, at multiple locations across the city. The effort put on by Pikes Peak United Way and COSILoveYou seeks to provide access to all things back-to-school for thousands of families in need around El Paso County. The goal this year is to distribute 15,000 backpacks to children in the Pikes Peak Region.

Those interested in attending Backpack Bash this Saturday has three locations to choose from:

Mountain Springs Church – 7345 Adventure Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 – will function as a walk-up site. Attendees will be able to park and pick up their back-to-school supplies. There will be a number of activities and services on site including: D49 Community Care Services, Fresh Start Center, I Support The Girls, Mission Medical Center, Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS), Pikes Peak Library District and Smile Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics.

Pikes Peak Christian Church – 4955 Bradley Rd. Colorado Springs, CO 80911 – is a drive-thru event where attendees will receive supplies in their car. Food donations will also be distributed to each vehicle.

Sierra High School – 2250 Jet Wing Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80916 – is a hybrid event where attendees have both the drive-thru and walk-up options.

Each location will be open from 9 am to 1 pm. There is no pre-registration for the event, however, children must be present to receive a backpack. If a student is unable to attend, please provide some form of verification such as a school ID.

The second distribution day for Backpack Bash will take place on Saturday, August 7th. Volunteers will be stuffing backpacks on July 27th and 28th as well as August 3rd and 4th.