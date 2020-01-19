Baby stroller recalled due to fall risk

CNN — The company “Baby Trend” is pulling four mini-strollers from the Tango Line.

The strollers were sold at Amazon.com, Target stores and online at www.target.com from October 2019 through November 2019 for between $100 and $120.

Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission say the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure which poses a falling hazard to children.

CNN

This recall involves four models of black Tango Mini Strollers:

Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A) Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A) Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A) Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A)

Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs.

If you have one of these strollers, contact Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 or e-mail info@babytrend.com or online at www.babytrend.com and click on “Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

>> Click here for the Consumer Product Safety Commission recall information.