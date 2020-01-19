Baby stroller recalled due to fall risk

CNN — The company “Baby Trend” is pulling four mini-strollers from the Tango Line.
The strollers were sold at Amazon.com, Target stores and online at www.target.com from October 2019 through November 2019 for between $100 and $120.
Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission say the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure which poses a falling hazard to children.
This recall involves four models of black Tango Mini Strollers:
- Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A)
- Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A)
- Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A)
- Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A)
Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs.
If you have one of these strollers, contact Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 or e-mail info@babytrend.com or online at www.babytrend.com and click on “Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
>> Click here for the Consumer Product Safety Commission recall information.