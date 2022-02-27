COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police on Sunday arrested a woman for swinging an ax at people in downtown Colorado Springs.

Officers were called just before noon to the area of Acacia Park. When they asked the woman to drop the ax which was a two-headed hatchet multiple times she refused so the officers tased her.

During the arrest, she kicked a member of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and she also spit in an officer’s face. The woman was taken to the hospital to be checked out. No bystanders were injured.

CSPD tells FOX21 News 34-year-old Jennifer Gutierrez faces charges of assault on a peace officer and felony menacing. She is now in the El Paso County jail.

This article will be updated when new information is released.