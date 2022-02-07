Award increases for info on shooting at Memorial Park Skating Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — The award amount being offered for information regarding the fatal shooting at the Memorial Park Skating Center has increased by an additional $5,000.

A donor came forward and offered the additional monies, bringing the total reward offered to $10,000.

Police tape can be seen cutting off access to Memorial Park’s skate park following a fatal shooting.

On November 20, 2021, a shooting took place at the skate park inside Memorial Park that resulted in two deaths and multiple victims. At this time, a suspect has not been arrested.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to the incident is asked to call the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-8000-222-8477.

All callers will remain anonymous as Crime Stoppers does not ask for any callers to offer their name or any other kind of personal information. Any information can also be submitted at this link.