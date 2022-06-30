DENVER, Colo. — Thousands of people poured into downtown Denver Thursday, for the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Parade.

A sea of burgundy and blue filled Civic Center Park, as the Avs clenched the Stanley Cup on Sunday, for the first time since 2001.

The parade stretched from Union Station to Civic Center Park, with Avs players greeting fans and celebrating with the thousands of people who made the trip up.

FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson spoke with fans in the Mile High City, who made the trek to Denver to celebrate with their favorite hockey team.