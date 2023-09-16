(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a crash in Northeast Colorado Springs.

CSFD says they have rescued two people who were trapped inside cars and they are currently being transported for evaluation.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Sept. 16 at the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Barnes Road.

CSFD says the intersection is completely closed at this time. The public is asked to avoid the area.