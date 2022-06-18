DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Valeri Nichushkin scored his seventh and eighth goals of the playoffs. Playoff MVP front-runner Cale Makar scored twice in the third period after failing to get a shot on net in the series opener.

Game 1 overtime hero Andre Burakovsky scored again and set up Nichushkin’s goal before leaving with injury.

The Lightning fell to 18-2 after a loss in the playoffs since the start of the first round in 2020.