TAMPA, Fla. (KXRM) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 20 saves to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to give the Avs their first championship since 2001.

The top line for the Lightning opened the scoring 3:48 into the game. In an attempt to skate the puck up the ice from behind the net, Cale Makar lost control of the puck, which ricocheted in front of the net to an open Steven Stamkos, who found a five-hole opening within Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

The Avalanche were held off the scoreboard until 1:54 into the second period. Following Nathan MacKinnon’s offensive-zone faceoff win, he whistled a one-timer from the left circle off Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy’s blocker and into the net to tie the game.

Colorado took the lead with less than seven minutes remaining in the second period. Centering a 3-on-2 rush up the ice, MacKinnon’s attempted return pass to Josh Manson bounced off a defender’s skate to Artturi Lehkonen, who settled the puck just inside the left dot and shot a knuckler over the left shoulder of a left-to-right-moving Vasilevskiy.