Autopsy of Colorado Springs woman leads to homicide investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– An autopsy of a woman who died in September has concluded with results showing she died from blunt force injuries and strangulation, prompting a homicide investigation by Colorado Springs Police (CSPD).

On September 28, 2020, around 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the Sun Springs Motel for a reported medical assist.

Officers found an unresponsive female, 23-year-old Elena Alinj of Colorado Springs, who was taken to the hospital.

While at the hospital, multiple injuries were noted and officers returned to the original scene to investigate, according to CSPD.

Detectives responded to assume the investigation from patrol officers. Alinj’s boyfriend was interviewed and a search of the scene was conducted.

Alinj’s autopsy was initially classified as ‘pending’. On December 7, 2020, detectives received the completed autopsy report for Ms. Alinj from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The El Paso County Coroner’s office has ruled her death as a homicide.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.