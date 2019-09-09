Autopsy: Man killed by police in July suffered 20 gunshot wounds

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who was shot and killed by police during a struggle at Fountain Garden Apartments near Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road in July, suffered 20 gunshot wounds, according to the autopsy.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office released the autopsy and toxicology report of Joshua Vigil who died July 23 from gunshot wounds to his head, back, chest, stomach and foot.

According to the report, bullets entered the 38-year-old’s back seven times and another bullet hit the right side of his head. Many bullets went through his upper body and one to his left foot. He also had several graze wounds to his chest, back and arm.

The toxicology report found that Vigil had alcohol, methamphetamine, amphetamine and benzoylecgonine (the metabolite of cocaine) in his system.

Colorado Springs Police Department have denied the local media request of releasing the body cam video of the incident, citing the investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Vigil was the fourth person killed this year by Colorado Springs police and less than two weeks later, police shot and killed De’Von Bailey, 19, while they investigated a reported armed robbery. Two of the fatal shootings have been ruled justified by the DA’s Office but the other three are still under investigation.