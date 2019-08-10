Deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Just after 9 P.M. officers were on scene at an auto-pedestrian crash in the 4000 blk. of W. Northern Ave. in Pueblo.

The pedestrian involved had been airlifted to Colorado Springs with a broken pelvis, but the injuries were more severe than suspected. The victim later died in the hospital.

Police say neither speed, alcohol, nor drugs appear to be factors in the accident.

The accident shutdown all eastbound traffic and people were advised to avoid the area.

No word yet if the driver will be facing charges, the incident is still being investigated.