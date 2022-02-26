PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

Saturday morning, a man was seen on surveillance footage at a Blende convenience store stealing merchandise and assaulting an employee, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is described as a short Hispanic man.

The man was seen on video wearing a black hat, black jacket, and sunglasses.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call (719)583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.