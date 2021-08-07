Authorities say inmate killed another inmate at Colorado State Penitentiary

CAÑON CITY- The Colorado Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances around the death of 23-year-old inmate Gerardo Banda at the hands of another inmate.

DOC says, Banda was seriously injured, and later died, after being beaten for fifteen seconds by 35-year-old inmate Glen Young.

On Wendesday, the fight broke out in the Management Control Unit of the Colorado State Penitentiary, with Young seen physically assaulting Banda, according to CDOC.

In the announcement released Saturday, DOC says Banda was treated on scene, then transported by ambulance to St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City, and finally taken to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs via flight for life helicopter. Banda died on Thursday.

The Department of Correction Inspector General is investigating and will coordinate with the local district attorney’s office in regards to any charges that will be filed against Young, or in relation to this case.