Authorities looking for Douglas County 12-year-old who never arrived at school

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old who never arrived at her school in Douglas County on Tuesday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Katherine Gould left her Parker home on her bike at 8:15 a.m. She was supposed to arrive at Mammoth Heights Elementary at 8:35 a.m.

The school is located at 9500 Stonegate Pkwy. in Parker.

Gould was riding a gray Trek bicycle with a black seat.

The sheriff’s office described her as 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing dark clothing, including a gray or green hoodie, gray shoes, a black backpack and a blue/gray computer bag.

Anyone who sees Gould is asked to call 911. Those with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at: 303-660-7579.