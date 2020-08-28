Authorities arrest suspect in Walgreens break-in, sheriff’s office says

FALCON, Colo. — A 35-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after breaking into a Falcon Walgreens and starting a fire, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO).

Deputies say around 12:18 a.m. they responded to a call about shots being fired near a Walgreens, located at 7392 McLaughlin Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found several shotgun shells and the front sliding glass doors shot out. The sheriff’s office said deputies heard sounds of distress and went into the store to find the suspect next to a small fire on the floor near the photo department.

Deputies extinguished the fire and detained the 35-year-old Joseph Golden.

Following an investigation, the suspect had caused over $7000 worth of damage in the store. The Fountain Fire Department responded and investigated the arson portion of the scene.

Golden was medically cleared and booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges: