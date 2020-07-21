Aurora theater shooting survivor pays tribute to victims through song

AURORA (KDVR) – Jordan Murphy often thinks about the early morning hours of July 20, 2012. He was about 15 minutes into a crowded midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” when a man dressed in tactical gear burst into the Century 16 theater in Aurora and launched tear gas grenades, then opened fire. Murphy ducked down, and after what seemed like an eternity, the gunfire finally stopped.

“I yelled at my friends to go, and I was the last one to round the corner,” Murphy said, describing his escape from the theater where 12 people were killed and 70 others were injured.

In the years since the shooting, Murphy has tried to make the most of his second chance at life. He went on to become a starting fullback at the University of Colorado, with hopes of playing in the NFL. Now, he’s turned his attention to music. He put together a song, called “Rescue,” for the eighth anniversary of the shooting, as a tribute to the victims.

“I can’t imagine what the family members of victims are going through. And I found that hope wasn’t in a place or thing, it was in a person named Jesus Christ, and so I thought I want to spread this message,” Murphy told FOX31.

Murphy, who signs with a group called 828 Music Ministry, produced the song with collaborators Demetrius Masters and James Drake, whose production company created the music video. It was filmed at a local church, at the 7/20 Memorial Foundation Peace Garden, and outside the Century 16 theater where the shooting happened.

“My main hope for this song is to offer people hope right now. We look out in the world and all we hear are stories of senseless violence. So my goal with this is to offer a place – through music, which resonates with a lot of people, for them to find hope,” Murphy said.