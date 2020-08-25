Aurora man reported missing possibly in southern Colorado

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — The Conejos County Sheriff’s Office has requested the assistance of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the search for an Aurora man who was visiting family in southern Colorado and went missing on August 14.

According to CBI, 39-year-old Wilbert Archuleta arrived in the San Luis Valley to visit his father on August 10, and was expected to return to the Denver metro area on August 18. However, he never returned home, and his last contact with family was on August 14.

Archuleta is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes with a goatee-like beard. Archuleta also has a tattoo on his back and scar on his neck.

Anyone with information about Archuleta is asked to call the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office (719)-376-2196.