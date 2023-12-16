UPDATE (2:48 p.m.) — Aurora Fire Rescue will hold a press conference regarding the fire at 3 p.m. Check back for the live feed of the conference.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department shut down the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street Saturday afternoon to help the Aurora Fire Department with a building fire.

The fire was in a building under construction.

Video showed a large fire, and smoke could be seen for several miles. Viewers reported seeing smoke from several towns away.

South Metro Fire Rescue and Denver Fire Rescue responded to the fire to assist Aurora.

This is the second fire that Aurora has responded to at a building under construction in recent days. On Thursday morning, crews responded to a fire that engulfed several residential buildings under construction. The cause of that fire was under investigation.

FOX31 has a reporter going to the scene and will provide updates as new information becomes available.