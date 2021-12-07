Attack on Pearl Harbor remembered by Doherty High School

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, FOX21 NEWS’s Sarah Hempelmann visited Doherty High School’s commemorative event honoring the 80th anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.

The school’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps came together to raise the flag in honor of the man who is believed to have been the very first casualty of that fateful day, Petty Officer Daniel T. Griffin.

“He was a graduate of what is now Palmer High School. He joined the Navy after high school and was able to become a Navy pilot,” said retired Captain Greg Thomas, U.S. Navy.