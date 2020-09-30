AT&T hiring up to 40 positions in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. – AT&T is hiring up to 40 customer service representatives for its call center in Pueblo.

“More and more people in Colorado are choosing AT&T for their wireless communications and entertainment needs, and we want them to have the best experience possible,” said Roberta Robinette, President, AT&T Colorado. “That’s why we’re investing in our people and networks as part of that commitment to our customers. We look forward to welcoming these new employees to the AT&T family.”

These are full-time positions with a competitive salary and benefits including, if eligible, medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off. Our local Pueblo center (100 South Main Street) continues to provide one of the best call center environments in Colorado.

For details on the openings, go to http://work.att.jobs/Pueblo.