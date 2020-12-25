AT&T Helps D60 meet mental wellness needs of high schoolers

PUEBLO, Colo. – Through a longstanding partnership with AT&T, Pueblo School District 60 high schoolers experiencing anxiety, depression or other mental wellness issues will be provided with the support needed during this particularly challenging time.

AT&T contributed more than $15,260 to the Pueblo School District 60 Education Foundation in support of its mental wellness initiative. To complement that contribution, the D60 Education Foundation is redirecting more than $23,300 it received from AT&T in 2019 to support the mental wellness initiative.

With these funds, State of Grace Counseling will provide services for identified high school students in the areas of social/emotional wellness and therapeutic interventions, in response to an increased need resulting from the issues surrounding COVID-19. The program will include counseling (individual and group), mentoring, education on the negative impacts of drugs and alcohol, and other interventions designed to address students’ social/emotional needs.

State of Grace Counseling offers 25 full-time professionals who will be available to serve students from the district’s four comprehensive high schools and one alternative education school through a strategically scheduled model of support. State of Grace will develop relationships with each school community and provide ongoing support as needed for any student and/or their families.

“Through our giving initiative, Believe Denver, we are supporting organizations that help create sustainable progress for underserved communities,” said Roberta Robinette, Colorado President of AT&T External Affairs. “Through Believe Denver, AT&T leverages resources and employees to raise awareness around economic empowerment and mental wellness by supporting impactful programs that will inspire hope for Colorado.”

Robinette attended Pueblo School District 60 schools from kindergarten through graduation, said the focus of Believe Denver has fallen on youth mental wellness.

“AT&T recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental wellness of students and families,” she said. “That is why the support for the mental wellness program through the Pueblo D60 Education Foundation is important. “The direct impact that this will have on students and families in Pueblo is significant: we are glad the district is making this a priority.”

In 2019, AT&T contributed $25,000 to the D60 Education Foundation in support of the “Vision 2020” college and career readiness program. Due to the global pandemic, these funds have been redirected to support mental health interventions for high school students in D60. Additionally, AT&T has helped raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving by hosting a driving simulator at D60 schools and at football games.

As Pueblo is home to an AT&T call center, the city and its schools have benefited from the company’s philanthropy.

“AT&T has a history of supporting education initiatives and has a long relationship with Pueblo D60 programs, with interest in supporting initiatives where our employees live and work,” Robinette added.