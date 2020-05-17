Atlas V rocket launches into space, includes satellite built by Air Force Academy cadets

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP, FOX) — The U.S. military’s mystery space plane rocketed into orbit again Sunday, this time with an extra load of science experiments.

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V 501 rocket lifted off at 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 UTC) carrying the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle.

Officials aren’t saying how long the spacecraft will remain in orbit this time or the purpose of the mission.

It’s the sixth flight of an X-37B, a solar-powered plane that’s flown by remote control without a crew.

A microsatellite, FalconSAT-8, was aboard the X-37B, which was developed by the U.S. Air Force Academy and sponsored by the USAF Research Laboratory (AFRL). The X-37B remains a Department of the Air Force asset; however, the U.S. Space Force was responsible for the launch, on-orbit operations, and landing.

FalconSAT-8 is an educational platform for cadets at the Air Force Academy, which performs technology demonstrations for the Air Force, according to the Academy.

FalconSAT-8 carries five experimental payloads, and members of the Cadet Space Operations Squadron will operate FalconSAT-8.

This is the first time a satellite built and designed by cadets will catch a ride into space aboard the X-37B, according to the Air Force Academy.



“FalconSAT-8 is an educational platform for cadets. We perform technology demonstrations for the Air Force,” said Lt. Col. Dan Showalter, assistant astronautics professor at the Academy.

Showalter added that several cadets, including Class of 2020 graduates Reagan Good and Claudio Yambao, traveled to Cape Canaveral, Florida to deliver, test, and integrate FalconSAT-8 with the X-37B, according to a press release.

“Few undergraduate programs allow their students to work on flight hardware and design and build their own flight components,” said Reagan Good, a 2020 graduate. “Cadets are given hands-on work that allows us to get a feel for real engineering on real projects.”

United Launch Alliance, which provided the Atlas V rocket, dedicated Sunday’s launch to the health care workers and others who are working on the front lines of the pandemic.

The company said it followed health advice for the launch. Many of the flight controllers wore masks and were spread out.

The Cape Canaveral Air Force Station has an exceptionally fast turnaround for its next launch.

Before dawn Monday, SpaceX will attempt to launch another batch of its Starlink satellites for global internet service. It will be SpaceX’s last flight before its first astronaut launch, scheduled for May 27 from next-door Kennedy Space Center.

