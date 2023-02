(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for a missing at-risk teen who is missing from her home in the Cimarron Hills division of unincorporated El Paso County.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

According to EPSO, Adrianna is 5’2″ with thin brown hair and brown eyes. She is missing from her home in the Cimarron Hills division east of Powers Boulevard.

If you see her, contact EPSO at (719) 390-5555.