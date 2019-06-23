At least one person dead, others injured in charter bus crash on I-25 SB

One person has died in a charter bus crash on I-25 southbound at mile marker 109 near the Piñon Truck Stop, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Corporal Ivan Alvarado told FOX21 the bus was carrying 10 kids and 5 adults, it’s unclear if the person died is a child or an adult.

Three flight for life choppers took injured passengers to hospitals as well as ambulances, but the extent of injuries of those victims were not known as of 4 p.m., according to Alvarado.

Alvarado said the bus struck a bridge and then went into the ditch.

Southbound traffic is able to use the left lane to get through as of 3:30 p.m. however, CSP expects to shut down the interstate southbound completely for an investigation.

There are no alternate routes, so drivers in the area should expect major delays.

The crash had New Mexico plates but authorities don’t know where the bus was headed at the time of the crash.