Aspen Mountain, Snowmass closed for remainder of season

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Aspen Mountain and Snowmass will be closed for the remainder of the ski season, the resorts announced Friday.

“We are all skiers at heart and we understand the therapeutic nature of our shared passion. Extreme circumstances call for extreme actions, and we make this decision in coordination with our local and state health agencies,” Aspen Snowmass said in a statement.

The decision comes after Gov. Jared Polis suspended operations at all downhill ski areas until April 6 in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Aspen Snowmass said the Aspen Highlands ski area might reopen in late April “if it is deemed safe and appropriate to do so at that time.”

Additionally, all resort-owned businesses will be closing for the remainder of the season, with the exception of Limelight Aspen.

“We will work with all of our guests who are currently in resort or who had future plans to visit this season. We will be offering refunds or credits and will work with each guest for the best desired outcome,” Aspen Snowmass said.

Those with questions about refunds, credits and rebooking can find more information on the resorts’ website.