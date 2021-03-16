As vaccine supply increases, health agencies bulk up efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS — The answer to how Colorado will handle increased vaccinations is the same it has been since the pandemic began: Drive-thrus.

Colorado was one of the first to utilize drive-thru test sites when COVID-19 began to spread. Almost exactly a year later, pop-up tents and heated shipping containers will be where vaccines are administered in large parking lots across the state.

“Part of any emergency response needs scalable and flexible plans,” said DeAnn Ryberg, the deputy director of El Paso County Public Health, “We already know that we’ve had success with mass vaccinations in the past at the World Arena site. We’ll build on that previous success to scale it up on a more routine basis.”

The Broadmoor World Arena is one of several sites across the state that will serve as regular drive-thru mass vaccination sites, including one opening on Monday at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, which will move from the Pueblo Mall.

The World Arena will eventually administer 6,000 doses each day. As it stands on Tuesday, El Paso County averages 3,100 vaccines per day across several locations.

“We know that we have ‘X’ amount of resources to devote to this. I think there will need to be a lot more,” said Ozzie Grenardo, the chief diversity and inclusion officer for Centura Health, who also is a family practice doctor.

Centura is the partner with El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) on the World Arena Vaccination clinic.

Grenardo says manpower to administer doses will be a challenge, Ryberg says vaccinations work best when EPCPH has enough heads up for how much is coming in. Lately, the latter has become easier to track down as the Colorado Department of Health and Environment expects around 250,000 doses to the state next week and over 388,000 doses the week of April 4.

“When that supply comes, we’ll be ready to distribute it,” Grenardo added.

Getting ready for more supply comes in three parts, Ryberg says.

First, it’s using existing clinic and health infrastructure at the outset by utilizing the buildings and equipment already in place. Second, EPCPH utilizes sites that are easily scaled up, like the World Arena or UCHealth’s administrative building that has been used since the earliest vaccinations.

Third, Ryberg says, it’s lowering barriers to accessing the vaccine, whether it be providing a phone number to get on a list or pop-up vaccination clinics in under-served communities.

“It’s an exciting time for us to really look at how do we get everyone vaccinated, and then it’s making sure that we lead with equity and making sure that those who are truly most vulnerable don’t get left behind in the process.”

Who can get the vaccine is rapidly expanding as the number of vaccinations is? On Friday, Coloradans over 50 who work in face-to-face industries like restaurants have just one (instead of the previous two) high-risk conditions will be eligible for the vaccine. Governor Jared Polis expects everyone to be eligible by the middle of May.

Ryberg and Grenardo say that getting accurate information to people holding out will be important if the supply of the vaccine surpasses the number of people who want it.

“If there’s extra supply, that will be a good day for the State and a good position for the State to be,” Grenardo said.

COVID Check Colorado is also helping organize the World Arena Site and at the State Fairgrounds, and people can get on a list on its website.

El Paso County vaccination information can be found here.

Pueblo County vaccination information can be found here.