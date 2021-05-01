As daily vaccinations drop, people share their stories to encourage immunization

COLORADO SPRINGS — Over the last two weeks, there has been a significant drop off in the number of people being vaccinated each day in El Paso County.

According to the El Paso County Public Health Vaccine Dashboard, more than 37,000 people were getting vaccinated each day around April 15 and on April 30, just 26,000 people were getting shots.

A chart from EPCPH showing vaccinations in the community. Dark Blue represents second dose shots, blue represents first doses, and the light blue represents the total number of daily doses. First doses have been decreasing since mid-April.

“We have a chance to protect ourselves and the people we live and the chance to make a positive difference and I don’t think we should settle for anything else,” said Scarlett Pascual, a college sophomore who is part of a regional campaign to encourage more people, specifically people between 20-50 years old.

Community leaders from the restaurant industry and others are encouraging people to get vaccinated.

For Pascual, her freshman year of college at Sacramento State University was interrupted by the pandemic. She says she was one of the first people to leave campus, and quickly realized how close the pandemic hit to her family.

“My dad is a front line health care worker,” she said, “It’s been really hard to see him come home and see the impact the pandemic is having on him and I know so many other people are suffering right now and have been suffering for a long time.”

Sacremento State, like several universities in Colorado, is requiring vaccinations in order for students to return to campus.

Pascaul is in favor of the requirement. Her vaccine went smoothly and she hopes mandating immunization will nudge people who are on the fence or are hesitant to contribute.

“We have a chance now to take our lives back,” Pascual said, “You don’t want to be on that side of the group to not try to help the situation.”