As bitter cold temperatures arrive; here’s how to protect yourself

COLORADO SPRINGS -With temperatures expected to drop below freezing for this week, limiting your time outside is crucial, especially for your health.

Dr. Ian Tullberg from UCHealth said cold weather brings a number of risks especially if you are not dressed warm enough it and are outside for too long.

“Unfortunately many underestimate what cold weather can do to a body. 10-15 minutes can really cause some damage on that body that might be irreversible,” Dr. Tullberg said.

Dr. Tullberg said on cold days it is important to pay attention to your body and watch for any discoloration or pain you may feel from being outside.

“You first start going through a little bit of a frostnip type of a process. Which we all know your nose gets a little red, your ears get red, but when things start to progress or you’re outside for too long your skin then maybe starts turning white and when it gets into the blue then you know you have some big trouble on your hands,” Dr. Tullberg said.

If it is cold outside, add as many layers of clothing you can, and don’t stay outside for long. Dr. Tullberg’s recommendation is 10-15 minutes spurts at most.

“Listen to your body. If it is telling you you are working too hard whether you are getting pains or your breathing is just too difficult. Slow it down a little bit,” Dr. Tullberg said.

He said it’s also important to pay attention to the weather. If there’s a wind chill, that could elevate impacts on your body with the bitter cold.

“You can certainly be out a whole lot longer if it is just a little bit warmer out with no wind chill. But once the wind chill starts getting in there and problems with frostbite and frostnip can really start happening in as little as 10 to 15 minutes,” Dr. Tullberg said.

Dr. Tullberg said the biggest mistake people make is trying to push their limits.

“You want to gauge what you normally do. So if you don’t normally work out or do a lot of things don’t go out there for 45 minutes or an hour really struggling pushing the shovel or anything else. Just really gauge to see what you can actually handle and if you can go in 15-20 minute spurts do so,” Dr. Tullberg said.

UCHealth’s Burn and Frostbite Center offers the following tips if someone suspects frostbite due to cold exposure:

Prevent additional exposure to the cold

Rewarm the affected area in warm (not hot) water for 15 – 30 minutes (about 100 degrees F for 20-30 minutes)

Do not rub the affected area as this can cause tissue damage

Keep the affected area elevated to reduce swelling

Use over the counter pain medication like ibuprofen if the affected area is painful upon warming

Try to avoid walking on frostbitten feet

If the skin appears blue, bluish-gray or blisters form when the skin warms, it is important to seek medical attention as soon as possible to prevent further tissue damage.

For more information on frostbite and other cold weather conditions, go to UCHealth’s website – https://www.uchealth.org/diseases-conditions/frostbite/.