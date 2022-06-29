COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re looking to get the kids out of the house for summer, or perhaps schedule a date night with your significant other, look no further than Brush Crazy.

This summer, Brush Crazy is hosting a number of summer art camps for the kids, along with paint and karaoke nights, among several other options for your inner artist to explore.

Owners, Dawn and Doug Marsh, own three locations across the U.S. including, Colorado Springs, Great Falls, Montana, and Columbus, Ohio.

Right now at the Colorado Springs location, tie-dye classes are being offered, along with 3D painting projects, and an abundant of canvas options.

If you’re not sure which artistic medium you’d like to take part in, Brush Crazy allows walk-ins, where guests can choose their project.