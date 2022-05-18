COLORADO SPRINGS — Making art more accessible to everyone in our community, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, is drawing in students, and ‘painting’ the way for an art-filled Summer.

What is known now at the Bemis School of Art, has been a pillar in the community for more than 100 years, and has since unveiled its Summer Class Catalogue.

The Catalogue includes everything from kids classes, to information on Military Artistic Healing, and the ArtTrax program, which offers several, lower cost and beginner classes.

“It’s a new program that we are just starting this summer, and we made it affordable and accessible, so anyone that doesn’t have experience can come in and get the feel for drawing, painting, and sculpture,” said Tara Sevanne Thomas, Director of the FAC’s Bemis School of Art.

If you’d like to join a class, or sign your kids up, click here for more information.