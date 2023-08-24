(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect had been arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after multiple houses were damaged by incendiary devices, commonly referred to as “Molotov cocktails,” said CSPD.

According to CSPD, between July 25 and Aug. 20, multiple houses in the 5300 block of Balsam Street and the 6000 block of Scout Drive between Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Powers Boulevard were hit by incendiary devices.

Police said one house on Balsam St. was damaged multiple times and two homes on Scout Drive were each hit once.

CSPD, along with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the incidents. The investigation identified the suspect as 21-year-old Richard Macklin.

On Sunday, Aug. 20 CSPD officers were called to the area of Stellar Drive and Fossil Drive near where the previous incidents took place. A community member reported Macklin was in the area.

Police contacted Macklin who was reportedly in possession of a possible incendiary device. The regional explosives unit responded and its investigation developed probable cause to arrest Macklin.

Macklin is facing charges of First Degree Arson and Possession of an Incendiary Device.