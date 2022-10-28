(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has made the arrest of “prolific offenders,” who are apparently linked to more than 15 open CSPD cases that involved several vehicle break-ins, among other crimes. The crimes happened in Colorado Springs during the months of June 2022 through September 2022, according to CSPD.

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, CSPD officers were called to investigate a crash in west Colorado Springs, in the 2700 block of North Chestnut Street, which is just west of I-25. When officers arrived, they located the vehicle’s driver, 39-year-old Beth Reichenberg.

Upon further investigation at the scene, officers found evidence inside Reichenberg’s vehicle that was linked to a vehicle break-in that happened at Goose Gossage Park.

According to CSPD, and due to the increased number of vehicle break-ins in Colorado Springs, detectives were assigned to do a follow-up on additional vehicle break-ins and criminal activity that Reichenberg may have been associated with.

Upon that investigation, CSPD identified two associates of Reichenberg, who were involved in

criminal activity with her, according to CSPD.

One associate was identified as 25-year-old Brian Lude, and the second person is not being identified due to being charged with misdemeanor crimes.

Beth Reichenberg, Courtesy: CSPD

Brian Lude, Courtesy: CSPD

The investigation determined that Reichenberg and her associates were allegedly linked to an

additional 15 CSPD cases that happened between June 2022 through September of 2022, and included additional vehicle break-ins across Colorado Springs.

The additional cases that CSPD linked Reichenberg and her associates to apparently happened in Red Rock Canyon Open Space, Villa Sport, Memorial Central Hospital parking garage, Cinemark Theaters, and Colorado College’s parking garage.

Detectives also located evidence linking Reichenberg and her associates to additional burglaries

and criminal incidents in neighboring jurisdictions. During the investigation, additional criminal violations were identified.

Reichenberg and Lude were arrested on the following charges, according to CSPD:

Beth Reichenberg:

30 counts of Identity Theft (Felony)

Two counts of Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device (Felony)

Theft (Felony)

11 counts of First Degree Criminal Trespass (misdemeanor)

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (Felony)

Possession of Burglary Tools (Misdemeanor)

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor)

Careless Driving Causing Accident and License for Drivers Required

Brian Lude

Six counts of Identity Theft (Felony)

One count of Second Degree Burglary (Felony)

One count of Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device (misdemeanor)

Two counts of First Degree Criminal Trespass (misdemeanor)

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor)

Theft (Misdemeanor)

False Reporting of Identifying Information to Law Enforcement Authorities

(Misdemeanor)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Petty Offense)

The third associate was cited with misdemeanor Criminal Trespass and Criminal Mischief.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez released a statement on behalf of the arrests.

“We have been having a lot of conversations about crime rates in our community. When

compared to other cities our size, our rates are lower than average, but our property

crimes rates have gone up in 2022. These are complex issues, but I believe one of the

factors impacting the rise was a change in criminal laws in March of 2022. Numerous

criminal laws were changed but one of the changes made breaking into someone’s car

a misdemeanor rather than a felony. This means that if we catch someone for breaking

into cars, and there is only evidence to charge them with this specific crime, all my

officers can do is give them a ticket telling them they have to go to court sometime in

the future. Prior to this, we could arrest and book them into jail. I am proud of my officers and detectives for working this case and developing enough

evidence to arrest this group of prolific offenders who have victimized numerous people

in our community but our ability to prevent this type of pattern crimes has been limited

by legislative changes.” Chief Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Police Department

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in the areas mentioned above, during June through September of 2022, or has information about these crimes is encouraged to contact Pikes Peak Area Crimestoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867) or call the Colorado Springs Police Department non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.