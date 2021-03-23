Arrest papers: Suspected shooter has criminal history

BOULDER, Colo. — As we coverage continues into the tragedy in Boulder, during which 10 people were killed, we have learned more about the shooter’s criminal history and the date on which he purchased the weapon allegedly used in the shooting.

FOX21 obtained arrest documents released by boulder police on Tuesday, but, as yet, there is little information as to what motive may have led the suspect to this action.

According to arrest documents, the alleged gunman bought a Ruger AR-556 pistol, which is categorized as a semi-automatic rifle, six days before the shooting on Monday afternoon.

Calls regarding the shooting came to Boulder Police at 2:30 p.m.

The body of one of the first responding officers, Eric Talley, was found by other officers, who dragged him outside.

When the suspect was taken into custody more than an hour later, EMS personnel discovered he had a “through and through” gunshot wound to his upper right thigh. They took him to a hospital for treatment.

While surveiling the gunman’s home in Arvada, police spoke to his brother’s wife. All apparently lived in the same residence. That woman told officers she had seen the suspect “playing” with what she called a “machine gun” days earlier.

The documents also stated the alleged shooter does have a criminal history. He was charged with third-degree assault in Arvada in 2018.

Police believe the gunman was not drunk or on drugs at the time of the shooting on Monday.

Additionally, one of the victims was found dead in a car in the parking lot. Parked next to that car was a car registered to, police believe, the suspected shooter’s brother.

As police walked the alleged gunman out of the store, documents show a police sergenat asked if there were any other suspects. He did not answer; but asked to speak to his mom.

FOX21 will not be sharing the suspect’s name or his photo on our evening newscasts.



The leadership at FOX21 made this decision when the STEM school shooting happened in Highlands Ranch. FOX21 stands by the notion that we do not want to glorify people who commit mass shootings.