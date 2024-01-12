(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The probable cause affidavits for Penrose funeral home owners, Jon and Carie Hallford will be released in February, according to El Paso County Judge William Moller’s ruling on Friday, Jan. 12.

Judge Moller said the arrest documents would be heavily redacted and would be released sometime after Jon Hallford’s preliminary hearing, which is set for Thursday, Feb. 8.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, disturbing details and graphic evidence were presented in court about the Return to Nature Funeral Home case and conditions found in the funeral home back in October of 2023 during the preliminary hearing held for Carie Hallford.

On Thursday, Jan. 4 a hearing for Jon Hallford was held, where Judge Moller reduced his bond amount from $2 million cash-only to $100,000.

According to an inmate search on Friday afternoon, both Jon and Carie Hallford remain at the El Paso County Jail.