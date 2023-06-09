Author’s Note: Some of the details in this article may be disturbing to some readers.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An arrest affidavit for 51-year-old Jeffery Erickson, who is accused of felony sexual assault on a client by a psychotherapist, details that Erickson allegedly sent sexually explicit messages and had sexual contact with a client on two different occasions.

In April of 2023, the alleged victim, a 40-year-old woman, filed a report with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and stated she had been sexually assaulted two times between Nov. 7, 2022, and mid-February 2023. The suspect was identified as Erickson, a licensed professional counselor.

In March 2022, the woman first sought professional help from Erickson. After about two months, Erickson started asking the victim to text him and then suggested that the texts be moved to a private messaging phone app.

Erickson began sharing details of his personal life and the struggles he was having with his own wife to the client, according to arrest documents. Erickson also sent the victim a video of himself leaving the gym in a tank top and speaking in “a flirtatious way.”

Erickson began to tell his client “…they were soulmates and best friends who could heal together.” Later, the documents allege that Erickson would begin encouraging her to send him sexually explicit photos and videos, replying with sexual images and videos of himself and making comments that his sex life was boring saying, “…it is good to learn how to rewire the neuro pathways,” as justification for his messages.

On about Nov. 7, 2022, Erickson had the victim meet him for a hike, and during the hike, he allegedly “…pushed her against a rock and kissed her,” telling her “…she brought out the ‘primal’ instincts in him.”

Before the next time the two met, Erickson had asked his client to meet him early, as he had reserved a three-hour block. The client initially refused, but later agreed when Erickson convinced her. When the victim arrived, Erikson greeted her and hugged her. Allegedly he started complimenting her, “…while kissing her and fondling her breasts.” He then removed her clothing and tried having sex with her, when the victim “…began to shake and cry.”

Erickson stopped while the victim “…regained her composure,” according to the affidavit. He then went to the closet and pulled out a blanket or comforter, before having sex with the victim.

The victim later texted Erickson that she felt guilty about the affair and wanted to tell someone. Erickson responded by saying “he was worried about losing his children and that he would go to jail.” He also told her she was helping him work through his childhood trauma and said they were soulmates, according to arrest papers.

After this, the two did not meet for some time but talked daily. The victim told Erickson multiple times she felt guilty and wanted to tell someone about the affair and he responded by saying she was “…blackmailing him with her feelings.”

Around mid-February 2023, the victim decided to end her contact with Erickson, but events led to them having sexual intercourse for a second time. The victim describes feeling “…like she had lost control of the situation.”

On March 6, 2023, the victim had her last contact with Erickson over the phone. During the call, Erickson said “he hoped they could be together in another lifetime,” and encouraged her not to put anything else about their relationship in writing, according to the affidavit. The victim had previously deleted all text messages including those from the private messaging app, along with emails to hide the affair.

The victim told police that she believed Erickson had billed her for times when they had “sexted.” The victim also turned her phone over to police for examination but they were unable to recover any of the sexual conversations or content exchanged on the private messaging app.

CSPD said Erickson has been practicing as a licensed professional counselor in the El Paso County area for several years. Detectives are seeking additional information, including potentially unreported incidents involving Erickson and they believe there could be additional victims.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department, photo is of 51-year-old Jeffery Erickson

If you, or someone you know, has been a victim or inappropriately approached by Erickson, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.