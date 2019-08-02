Arrest made in VillaSport child sex assault case

21-year-old Ryan Callins of Colorado Springs has been arrested for sex assault on a child.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police have announced the March 28, 2019 arrest of 21-year-old Ryan Callins of Colorado Springs.

In a release, CSPD says Callins allegedly initiated sexual contact with two juvenile victims while employed at VillaSport in the Villa Kids program in the fall of 2018.

Callins was fired by VillaSport in November of 2018, although his termination is apparently unrelated to the child sex assault case.

The CSPD says it received reports of the alleged sexual assaults on February 27, 2019. Detectives from the CSPD Crimes Against Children Unit assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Callins was taken into custody on March 28, 2019, for two counts of Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any additional information regarding this case, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department by calling 719-444-7000.