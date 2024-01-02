(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) have arrested a suspect after a shooting at the KOA Campground, located north of Pueblo.

PCSO said 54-year-old Steven Hollingsworth was arrested for Attempted First-Degree Murder in the shooting of a 30-year-old man on Friday, Dec. 29, after an argument started between the two men.

Courtesy: PCSO, Sheriff’s detectives arrested Steven Hollingsworth, 54, in the shooting of another man at the KOA campground on Friday, Dec. 29.

On Friday just after 11 a.m. deputies responded to the campground, located in the 4100 block of north I-25 on reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found the victim, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs for life-threatening injuries.

Courtesy: PCSO

Courtesy: PCSO

Courtesy: PCSO

Hollingsworth was taken into custody without incident, and detectives later obtained the arrest warrant for Attempted First-Degree Murder.

Hollingsworth was booked into the Pueblo County Jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.