(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect has been arrested after an early morning bar shooting that injured two in eastern Colorado Springs this month, at The New Havana Grill and Bar, located at 2165 Academy Place, near Palmer Park.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Zain Frank Aguilera-Valdez was arrested without incident on Thursday, March 23 at 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Academy Boulevard near Constitution Avenue, by members of the Assault Unit, the Armed Violent Offender Unit, and the Tactical Enforcement Unit for the shooting that occurred on Saturday, March 18.

Courtesy: CSPD, Photo is of Zain Frank Aguilera-Valdez

According to CSPD, Aguilera-Valdez faces several charges including; Attempted First-Degree Murder, Assault in the First-Degree, and Reckless Endangerment.

Police said Aguilera-Valdez was also wanted for an outstanding domestic violence warrant.

On March 18, around 1:15 a.m., patrol officers were called to a reported shooting at The New Havana Grill and Bar. When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds, who were later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that a disturbance between people resulted in at least one individual going to a vehicle in the parking lot and allegedly shooting multiple rounds back toward the bar’s entrance before leaving the area. CSPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Aguilera-Valdez has since been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.