(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An armed robbery suspect is still on the run after police said the suspect walked into a business and apparently robbed employees at gunpoint in Colorado Springs.

The incident happened over the weekend on Sunday, Aug. 13 at around 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of Jet Wing Drive, which is near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the suspect left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash and has not yet been located.

The investigation is ongoing.