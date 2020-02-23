Armed, dangerous man on the run after second shooting, carjacking in the Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police said there is a threat to the community after a man with a gun in a stolen car is on the run after causing chaos in downtown Colorado Springs.

Police told FOX21 they are still trying to determine if this incident is linked to another shooting and carjacking earlier Saturday morning on the west side of the Springs.

Officers said a man was walking down South Wahsatch Avenue shooting a gun around 3:45 p.m.

One of the bullets shot by the suspect hit a man driving by in the face. He was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

Then, the suspect carjacked a green Buick LeSabre and took off east down Costilla Street. The car the suspect stole has Colorado plate 350-UOM.

Police also said the man pointed a gun at an Apex Sports Employee.

CSPD said the suspect is armed and dangerous and is still at large. They can’t confirm whether it’s the same suspect from the earlier shooting/carjacking incident.

If you know anything call police at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.