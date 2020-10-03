Arkansas Valley Conduit to bring safe, clean water to rural Colorado communities

PUEBLO, Colo.,– U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) helped break ground on the Arkansas Valley Conduit project in Pueblo, finally beginning construction on the project for the first time since Congress authorized it nearly six decades ago.

When completed, the project will convey clean water from Pueblo Reservoir via 230 miles of pipelines to 40 communities and a projected future population of 50,000 people in Southeastern Colorado.

In February, Gardner announced he secured $28 million of funding for the Arkansas Valley Conduit project, provided by the Department of the Interior Bureau of Reclamation’s Fiscal Year 2020 work plan.

President John F. Kennedy signed the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Act in 1962, authorizing construction of the AVC, but it was not previously constructed because the rural communities could not afford the full cost of the project. Reclamation worked with project sponsors to reduce costs and the need for federal appropriations, identifying additional funding revenues through both federal and state loans and grants. The total cost of the AVC is estimated to be between $564 million and $610 million, and 35 percent of the costs will be repaid by project beneficiaries over a period of up to 50 years.

When completed, AVC will deliver as much as 7,500 acre-feet of water from Pueblo Reservoir annually through a pipeline running from Pueblo to Lamar and Eads. Water will flow by gravity, with the exception of one pumping station in Eads.

“The communities of the Lower Arkansas Valley deserve clean drinking water, which the Arkansas Valley Conduit will supply for generations to come. It’s an honor to help finally begin construction on this project for the first time since Congress authorized it and President Kennedy promised completion nearly six decades ago,” said U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (CO).

More information about the project can be found on the Bureau of Reclamation’s website.