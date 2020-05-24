Arapahoe Basin reopens for limited skiing

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo.,– Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Summit County, Colorado, will open for limited spring skiing and riding on Wednesday, May 27.

This follows approval of Summit County’s request for a variance from the state public health order by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. At this time, closing day is still to be determined.

Visitors to A-Basin will be limited each day via an online reservation system. There are only two ways to ski or ride A-Basin during this time: pre-booking a free reservation with a valid pass, or purchasing a day ticket in advance.

Reservations can be made 36 hours in advance of when a person intends to come. There will be no on-site opportunities to obtain a ticket or reservation

Details:

Reservations are required for access.

Physical distancing will be enforced and guests must wear face coverings in designated areas.

Lift lines have been re-designed to keep people 6 feet apart.

Guests will not be allowed to ride the lift with anyone not in their immediate party.

Terrain is limited. Expect spring conditions.

Tailgating and other gatherings will not be allowed.

Anyone who feels sick or who is considered high risk should stay home.

Note: This is not an experience suitable for beginners. To reduce injury risk, A-Basin recommends only experienced skiers and riders.

Ticket sales begin May 25 at 7:00 p.m.