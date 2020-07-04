Arapahoe Basin opens for summer activities

DILLON, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe Basin is now open for summer activities, which include chairlift rides, outdoor dining, yoga classes, hiking, mountain biking and disc golf.​

The chairlift will operate from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

For BBQ, snacks and drinks, the Black Mountain Lodge will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Arapahoe Sports Retail Store will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The disc golf course and hiking and biking trails will be open seven days a week.

On Fridays and Sundays, you can reserve a spot in an outdoor yoga class at 11 a.m.

For more information on summer activities at Arapahoe Basin, click here.