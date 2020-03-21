Arapahoe Basin letting go of 430 employees

A view of Arapahoe Basin from one of the resorts webcams on Oct. 11, 2019, hours before it planned to open for the season. (Image: Arapahoe Basin)

DILLON, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe Basin announced on Friday that the ski area will be letting go of 430 seasonal full-time and part-time employees as of April 1.

Gov. Polis extended his Executive Order to keep ski areas closed through April 6, and Arapahoe Basin says they have no clear indication when their ski area will re-open.

Employees who are affected by this will receive two weeks of pay based on what hours they were scheduled for after March 14, plus a 50 cent bonus for each hour worked this season and all of their accrued PTO.

Full-time seasonal employees who have health insurance through Arapahoe Basin, will have their health insurance premiums paid for by the ski area for May and June.

Full-time year-round employees will go down to 3/4 time beginning April 1, and will have the ability to augment their compensation through PTO.