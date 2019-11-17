Apple Valley Cider debuts new cider grown locally

COLORADO SPRINGS — Located in Penrose, Apple Valley Cider is a local brewery that is mainstreaming all local and focusing on the fascination of cider.

According to their website, Apple Valley Cider Company started in 2017 out of a love of craft brewing and cider making.

“After working in the brewing industry for years I wanted to start something of my own,” said owner Kevin Williams.

Williams said he’s always enjoyed making cider and wanted to share it with friends and his hometown of Penrose, CO. Penrose sits in an area known for its apple orchards along the Arkansas River.

Every Sunday they have their tasting room open for the public to come and check out. They are opening their Penrose location on Sunday the 23rd of November to introduce their special edition cider called Penrose Apples.

Apple Valley Cider can also be purchased in many liquor stores across southern Colorado. For the list, click here.