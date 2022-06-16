COLORADO SPRINGS –Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to the 1900 block of Louise Lane on a “shots fired” call Wednesday night at about 9 p.m. The address matches that of an apartment complex called The Vue at Spring Creek.

Officers say they spoke to witnesses who pointed out a specific apartment that they said a man had gone inside after shooting his gun. They found shell casings outside of that apartment.

According to police, there have been multiple shots fired calls from this specific complex over the past several months.

Officers applied for a search warrant for the apartment the witnesses had identified and were able to execute the warrant on the same evening.

There, they say, they found several guns and ammunition matching the shell casings they’d found outside.

Joshua Carroll was served and released and is now facing several charges, according to CSPD.